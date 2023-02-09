The Minister of Justice Samantha Sacramento congratulates Probation Officer Mrs Jessica Perez

The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento is delighted to announce that Probation Officer, Mrs Jessica Perez successfully completed a Master’s degree, in Leadership and Management in Social Care and Justice and has passed with distinction.

Mrs Perez is the first person in Gibraltar to have completed this 3 year course, from the University of Salford, which is developed in conjunction with private and public sector organisations to ensure that the course content is at the forefront of practice. It is designed to help and develop the knowledge, skills and qualities to be a leader in social care and Justice.

