HM Customs significant cocaine seizure of 172kg

In the early hours of Wednesday 8th February, Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) of the Gibraltar Port Authority informed HM Customs of a vessel calling at Gibraltar that was at the time taking bunkers in the bay not far from the North Mole within BGTW. The vessel in question was the bulk carrier ‘BBG Journey,’ sailing under the flag of Hong Kong.
A local company was undertaking a routine hull inspection at the said vessel’s request. The divers had noticed various abnormalities by the sea chest, namely some ropes that protruded through the cover grill. HM Customs immediately responded by deploying HMC Sentinel to the location and officers boarded the diving vessel in order to investigate the sightings reported.
