Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band Visit to The Falkland Islands

Ten members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment visited the Falkland Islands in January to join forces with the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment Band (PWRR) to deliver musical support on behalf of 3 PWRR whilst their battalion were deployed.

The Falkland Islands is an archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean on the Patagonian Shelf. As a British overseas territory, the Falklands have internal self-governance, but the United Kingdom takes responsibility for their defence and foreign affairs.

10-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR