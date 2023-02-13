Appointment of Dr Garcia as Executive Medical Director and Dr Flores as Deputy Medical Director
Deputy Medical Director, Dr Elaine Flores, said: “I am proud to have been offered the role of Deputy Medical Director. Working closely with my colleagues in the medical community we aim to ensure that the highest standards of patient care are met. I am committed to promoting a culture of excellence, innovation and collaboration within the health and social care network to make a positive impact in people’s lives.”
Executive Medical Director, Dr Mark Garcia, said: “It is both an honour and a privilege to accept the position of Executive Medical Director. While the challenges may seem overwhelming at first, one only has to look at the inspirational response to COVID-19 to see the GHA’s capacity for innovation, collaboration and compassionately-delivered, patient-centred healthcare. I look forward to working with colleagues, patients and the people of Gibraltar in the structured and progressive development of services, for the GHA and all who rely on it.”
