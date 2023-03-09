Unacceptable Spanish ban on Gibraltar flag in cricket tournament

The ban on the Gibraltar flag from Spanish media coverage of an international cricket match where a local team was playing has understandably been received very badly here. The general consensus is that it is unacceptable that, in this day and age, the Spanish authorities should continue to mix politics with sport in this manner.
DISCRIMINATORY
There is a long history of sportsmen and women from Gibraltar being treated on a discriminatory basis in Spain for purely political reasons. This process commenced with a diktat issued in the 1980s by Spain’s “Consejo Superior de Deportes” which instructed its sporting associations to object to the entry of a Gibraltar association into their corresponding international body.
