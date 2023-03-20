Peninsula Announces Main Sponsorship of the Gibraltar Football Association

Leading global marine energy supplier, Peninsula, announces its sponsorship of the Gibraltar Football Association. The company, founded by local businessman John A. Bassadone, will be the lead sponsor of the Gibraltar FA.

Under the initial two-year agreement, Peninsula will sponsor all of Gibraltar’s national football teams (male, female, and futsal teams) as well as its annual youth programs. The sponsorship funds provided by Peninsula will contribute towards the Gibraltar FA's ongoing grassroots and elite youth programs and also towards the costs associated with enabling the senior national team squads to continue their exciting journey on the world stage.

