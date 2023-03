His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to note the arrest by Spanish police in La Linea of identified individuals who were allegedly involved in the Eastern Beach incident some weeks ago.

The Chief Minister said: "I know the RGP has been in contact with fellow Policia Nacional officers in respect of this matter and am pleased that prosecutions will follow."

23-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR