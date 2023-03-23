More debt and more borrowing is a global trend

The cost of the pandemic has ravaged the economies of countries all over the world, and in this way disrupted the best laid plans of governments everywhere. In Gibraltar that financial cost has already topped £400 million and it continues to rise according to the latest figures.

COVID

The decision to set up a Covid Response Fund and to publish the relevant figures on a quarterly basis was an act of transparency that the Government and the Opposition agreed upon together. This rare exercise in political cooperation at a time of national crisis was a very welcome one which the public will always remember with pride.

23-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR