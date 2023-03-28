Labour support for Gibraltar means no hope for Spain
That is why full marks to the Government in accelerating the lobbying of Labour Party MPs given the way the next general election is shaping up in the United Kingdom. There is evidence to suggest that the electorate are already weary with the Conservatives. Many opinion polls are pointing to a landslide majority for Labour if an election were to take place today. So it is against this background that it makes sense for Gibraltar and its government to hedge its political bets as to the outcome.
28-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
