Airport Tunnel to open on Friday 31st March 2023

The Airport Tunnel will open to all vehicular traffic on 31st March 2023 at 00:01. From this date, it will be the only regular access point for all cars and motorcycles (including commercial vehicles) to and from the frontier with Spain, Gibraltar International Airport, Eroski supermarket, Western Beach and Four Corners.
Built to British standards, the new airport tunnel provides a two-lane road in each direction accessible via Devil’s Tower Road, with a separate subway to provide a safe route for pedestrians, cyclists, scooter / e-scooter riders and mobility scooter users to travel through the tunnel, via a footbridge accessible from Eastern Beach.
28-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR