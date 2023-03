His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce the award of the construction Contracts for the two new affordable housing estates.

The Contract for Chatham Views has been awarded to SITUS Construction Group in the sum of £57.4M.The Contract for Sir Bob Peliza Mews has been awarded to GJBS Ltd in the sum of £106M.

