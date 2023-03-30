Emily Adamberry Olivero appointed Chair of Clubhouse Europe

by MEGAN STRINGER
Founder of Clubhouse Gibraltar, Emily Adamberry Olivero has recently been appointed Chair of Clubhouse Europe. Although she retired from her post within Clubhouse Gibraltar a year ago, she has never lost sight of the Clubhouse Model.
Emily was elected at the Clubhouse Europe General Assembly on Thursday last week, alongside eight other candidates who were also elected into the board.
To find out more about the role, Emily explained to PANORAMA that being Chair of Clubhouse Europe entails leading the Board and developing strategies and direction in keeping with their vision, mission and goals as set out in their statues.
