Letter from His Excellency Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, Patron The National Theatre of Gibraltar Foundation Trust

The John Mackintosh Hall has served Gibraltar superbly since it was opened by one of my predecessors, General Sir Dudley Ward, on 8th April 1964. Today, however, it lacks the quality of facilities that our community deserves. The auditorium is small, the stage poorly equipped, the library out of date and the exhibition spaces similarly of a previous era. The cafe, in my humble opinion, serves the best coffee in Gibraltar, and the team that works there could not be friendlier or more attentive. But the staff work in a cramped kitchen, and there is little space overall for the guests.