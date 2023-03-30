Garcia in Brussels at UK-EU regional meeting

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia is in Brussels for a series of meetings at the European Parliament and for a meeting of the Committee of the Regions-United Kingdom Contact Group. The visit comes as negotiations continue between the UK and the EU on the future relationship of Gibraltar. There is considerable interest in Brussels on this matter.

In an update to the Contact Group, the Deputy Chief Minister explained that Gibraltar was now the main remaining area of unfinished Brexit business between the UK and the EU following the Windsor agreement which settled the relationship with Northern Ireland. Dr Garcia outlined the framework agreed in 2020 for a mobility agreement which would allow the fluid movement of persons across the border by relocating the Schengen controls from there to the port and airport.

