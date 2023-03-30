Airport tunnel finally opens tonight

The opening to the public of the tunnel under the runway tonight will mark the end of an era in a number of ways. It would be quite an understatement to say that the job has taken longer than expected!

It is not known whether residents and visitors will now engage in a competition to see who, aside from invited dignitaries, will be the first one to use the tunnel, and indeed which will be the last vehicle to cross via the old route across the runway. The opening for cars, trucks, buses and motorbikes will be in the early hours of Friday 31 March at 00.01. This means that tonight, on the night of Thursday to Friday, just gone mid-night, the new route will open for motorists of different varieties.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-03-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR