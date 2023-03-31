What are we really achieving here?

The Col du Portillon which is a mountain pass in the Pyrenees on the border between France and Spain, is a border they say, of the absurd. A road pass which was closed on the edge of the French Pyrenees for months, and nobody knew why.

Neither did the French nor the Spaniards of the surrounding villages, not even the elected officials, or the police force in charge of enforcing this closure. But there it was; and it complicated the lives of thousands of people for 13 months. Might this happen to us one wonders? For sure no one knows what Spain is going to do from one minute to the next.

