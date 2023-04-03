A woodwind quintet from Gibraltar travels to Ankara

A woodwind quintet from the Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently travelled to Ankara in Turkey, where they spent three days playing music in a variety of locations.

During their visit, the quintet were given a tour of the British Embassy, a visit to the Turkish Army Military School of Music and a visit to a British Embassy school. Included in their trip to the British Embassy School in Ankara, the quintet hosted a workshop which focused on teamwork and listening skills through games and activities, culminating in a joint play through some of the band’s music.

