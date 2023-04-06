A time for reflection

Easter reminds us that hope must never be lost, for as dark as the road may seem, there always lies light at the end of it. I believe this to be so wholeheartedly.

Because the past, which has sometime made fools of us, has taught us different; for without realizing it, it is easy to fall into a dark place when a loved one has passed, and one cannot come to terms with that. Missing someone at that moment can send you hurtling down a dark spiral which is difficult to come out of.

