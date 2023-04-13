Countdown to Berlin World Games for Special Olympics Gibraltar

The squad selected to represent the Rock was recently announced and includes 27 local athletes, including 4 unified partners, with 16 coaches and officials.The Games will take place from 17th to 25th June in Berlin with the squad leaving Gibraltar on the 12th June for initial acclimatisation days in Bavaria before the Games, and returning to the Rock on the 26th June. The Games, which are billed as the World’s largest inclusive sporting event, will involve around 7,000 athletes from 190 nations, who will be participating in 26 different sports. They kick off with the much anticipated Opening Ceremony in the magnificent Olympic Stadium, originally built for the 1936 Olympic Games and now one of the most modern stadiums in the World. At the end of the games the Closing Ceremony will be held at the iconic Brandenburg Gate. Four years ago at the last World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi the Gibraltar team brought home a haul of medals and they will be looking to do the same again this year.

