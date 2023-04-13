Eastside set to become engine of economic growth

The recent announcement that the developer of the Eastside has now paid the premium due to the Government must be very welcome news to all concerned. The unattractive site has long served as a political football between successive governments and oppositions, and while this may not change, deep down all sides know that it represents a huge vote of confidence in Gibraltar PLC in these turbulent global economic times.

The estimate that this development could more than double the economy by adding a further £2.75 billion to it over the years is nothing to be scoffed at. This means that the potential is for it to become as transformational a project as the reclamation and development of the west side of Gibraltar has turned out to be. In effect, it entails the construction of a new town on the eastern shores of the Rock, separate and distinct from its next door neighbour Catalan Bay.

