Plans filed with Town Planner for mixed-use development on old Bayside School site

by MEGAN STRINGER
An application to construct a mixed-use development including residential, retail and commercial facilities on the site of the Old Bayside School has been filed with the Town Planner this week in hopes that it will become a new hub in Gibraltar to be able to contribute to “Gibraltar’s fast evolution as prima destination.”
The Design Statement, which can be found on the Government’s Town Planning portal on the eGov website, contains information on the background of the location at 9-15 Bayside Road, which was originally known as the ‘Morass’, and initially a swamp that had been later drained.
14-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR