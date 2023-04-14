Ex-Commissioner McGrail charged with sexual assault

The former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail was arrested again yesterday and charged with the offence of sexual assault. This is the latest twist to the ongoing saga surrounding Mr McGrail since he announced in 2020 that he intended to take early retirement.

In a short press call convened at lunchtime yesterday, John McVea, formerly of the Northern Ireland Police Service, and Senior Investigating Officer, delivered the news that the former RGP Commissioner had been arrested at home early on Thursday morning on suspicion of sexual assault. He was later charged with the offence of sexual assault after an interview at New Mole House.

