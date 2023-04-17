Public opinion on Gibraltar’s current affairs

by MEGAN STRINGER
This year marks four years since the GSLP Liberals were voted back in by the public for their third consecutive term. As this year is election year once more, over the next few months the people of Gibraltar may start to begin to decide who they would like to vote for when the next general election is announced.
Every day, various issues are brought to light online and in the media that affect different people on the Rock.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR