Gibraltar Parliament to host Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee

The Gibraltar Parliament and CPA Gibraltar Branch are hosting the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee for their Mid-Year Meeting in Gibraltar this week. The two-day meeting will take place from 18 to 19 April 2022 and will welcome Speakers and Members of Parliament from across the Commonwealth, both in-person and via video link.

Delegates will discuss key governance issues and planning for the year ahead including the CPA’s legal status, financial reporting and future activities, such as the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Ghana.

The CPA Executive Committee was due to have been held in Gibraltar in recent years, but the in-person meeting had been postponed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and travel restrictions in place at the time.

18-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR