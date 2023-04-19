Gibraltar draws closer to the Commonwealth
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 - 10:07
CROSS-PARTY
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, or CPA for short, was founded in 1911 and is one of the oldest established organisations in the Commonwealth. It is well known that Gibraltar’s politicians, both Government and Opposition, have worked closely within it for decades. Over the years there have been well known veterans of the CPA drawn on a local cross-party basis - the late Dr Reggie Valarino and Lt Col Ernest Britto, for example, among others. The baton for taking Gibraltar’s view to this forum has been very ably passed on to other generations of MPs like Samantha Sacramento, Steven Linares and Edwin Reyes in more recent times.
19-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
