Bananas are radioactive

All bananas including the ones we eat in Gibraltar are radioactive. What does this mean for those of us that love the yellow fruit?

Simply saying the word “radiation,” can cause fear among people. If you’re a little person you might think exposure to radiation could turn you into the next superhero like the incredible Hulk! We need to question if it’s true that basically everything around us is radioactive, even the food we’re eating?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR