The other side of town

Gibraltar has at present many different sides to her. In some places she is really beautiful with the many trees and plants in many areas. Certainly Main Street has to be the main man so to speak, as this is where tourists and members of our community tend to congregate.

Having said this, there are other areas which are sadly neglected and give a sad impression of its buildings. I am talking about Line Wall Road where construction is on-going on the opposite side to that in the photo. It looks very dirty because it has a lot of traffic on that road, and there are some unattractive air conditioning units where an agency used to be.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR