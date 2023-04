President, Chairperson, Regional Representatives Welcome to Gibraltar. I am delighted that you have chosen our home to be yours too for the next few days.

Gibraltar’s MPs have benefitted greatly from our membership of the CPA.There is much to be learnt by the smallest Parliament, ours, from the largest – the Parliament of India – and indeed all others.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR