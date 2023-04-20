Europa FC 2015 Under 7 boys win the Bonicup 2023!

The Europa 2015 Under 7 team took part in the Bonicup 2023 in Portugal over the weekend of 1st & 2nd of April.
The youngsters, led by coaches Daniel Bonavia and Shane Crisp, put up a fantastic display of football throughout the tournament, culminating in a remarkable 3-0 victory in the final.
The Bonicup tournament, which is hosted annually in Portugal and Spain, attracts some of the best football clubs from across Europe. This year's tournament featured top teams from Spain and Portugal, making the victory for the Europa Football Club even more impressive.
