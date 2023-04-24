Gibraltar to celebrate King’s Coronation

Gibraltar will welcome the Coronation of his Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camila with a number of events. In addition to these, His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister will both represent the Rock and its people at the service in Westminster Abbey.

PARADE

The Government has announced that a parade to mark the Coronation will take place on Wednesday 3 May at 6pm at Convent Place, in the square that connects the seat of the Gibraltar Government with the offices of the Governor, who represents HM the King in Gibraltar. “The Parade, which is being organised by the MOD at the request of His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister, will involve service personnel from British Forces Gibraltar and members representing all of Gibraltar’s Essential Services,” says a statement from No 6.

