Election speculation mounts as clock ticks on

The last general election took place on 17 October 2019. For many people this must seem a lifetime away because so much has happened in between. So as political parties, potential candidates and pundits prepare for the next one, they should all learn to exercise a degree of responsibility over the weeks and months to come.

Gibraltar was in lockdown some five months after the last election. This was something that nobody could have possibly predicted when Gibraltarians blissfully went to the polls. The pandemic was a once in a century event which has scarred the psyche of a generation, young and old. It ended the lives of millions of people prematurely including over one hundred of our own citizens here on the Rock.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR