The Gibraltar Cricket board is hosting a tri series T20 International competition from May 4th - May 7th, featuring Malta and Portugal as the other 2 teams. Games will be played at the world-class Europa Sports Complex.

The Gibraltar Men’s National team has been putting in the hard yards in the build up to the series. With head coach Sameer Nayak putting the lads through their paces.

27-04-23