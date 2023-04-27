Schengen dimension raises questions for Gibraltar military

The military importance of Gibraltar was laid bare in answers to a battery of questions on the subject only a few days ago. It must be said that the purpose of the questions and the interest of the questioner are both unclear, however it is useful that such data is now in the public domain.
It is no secret that the United Kingdom and Spain continue to discuss defence issues surrounding Gibraltar as part of a wider UK-Spain understanding, in parallel to the UK-EU treaty negotiations. This fact has been leaked to the Spanish media time and again over the last few years.
