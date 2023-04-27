Full Planning for One Bayside approved in principle

A full planning application for One Bayside, located at 1-7 Bayside Road was approved in principle yesterday at the Development and Planning Permission. The application followed on from outline, which was approved in September 2022 and consisted of a proposed residential building with an associated car park, commercial unit and ground floor and other amenities such as swimming pool and gym.
The site has been described as prominent on Winston Churchill Avenue and a gateway site into Gibraltar.
