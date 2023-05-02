Special Olympics Gibraltar Cyclist is first Berlin sponsored athlete

As Special Olympics Gibraltar prepare for their trip to the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin in June, their funds received a welcome boost this week with the first athlete to be sponsored in their popular sponsor-an-athlete scheme.

Athlete Francis Mauro will be competing in the cycling event at the games and is currently hard in training with his coach. He has been sponsored by local business Quorum Business Solutions Limited and this week received his competition and training kit from them.

