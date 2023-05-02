Passing Out Ceremony

On parade were twelve RGP and three GDP officers who were inspected by His Excellency the Governor, watched on by Minister John Cortes, local dignitaries, friends and family.The new officers come from a wide variety of backgrounds and include a Royal Marine Commando, a Chief Inspector from Police Scotland, a Parking Management Official and a student. There are also a number of UK police officers who have moved to Gibraltar from the UK.

28-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR