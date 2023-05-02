Ceuta pinches Spanish business while Gibraltar largely rock-solid

The authorities in Ceuta continue to claim that they have grown their online gaming sector to the detriment of Gibraltar, after specifically targeting that business post Brexit with their new low tax regime. However, at the same time the territory is not listed as a tax haven anywhere even though its main success appears to lie in attracting gaming from mainland Spain for tax reasons.
THIRTY
The Spanish radio station Cadena SER claimed only a few days ago that since we left the European Union some thirty companies have left Gibraltar for Ceuta. This, according to the report, has led to the creation of about 300 jobs on the southern side of the Strait to the detriment of the same number on the northern side.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
28-04-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR