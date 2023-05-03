Coronation Parade today as public invited to swear allegiance

Gibraltar’s military and civilian essential services will parade at Convent Place today to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. In a new development, on Saturday the King’s subjects, in Gibraltar too, have been invited to take an oath of allegiance out loud wherever they may be.

PARADE

“The Parade, which is being organised by the MOD at the request of His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister, will involve service personnel from British Forces Gibraltar and members representing all of Gibraltar’s Essential Services,” said the Government in a statement. This Coronation Parade is the main public event taking place in Gibraltar to mark the King’s Coronation.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

3-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR