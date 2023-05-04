Inspector Lutkin Retires

Yesterday the Royal Gibraltar Police said farewell to Inspector Jonathan Lutkin, who retired after 26 years in the force. Jon, 55, who was sent off with a Guard of Honour at New Mole House, said: “I don’t have any words of wisdom or profound thoughts to offer as I look back over my career.

Instead, I would like to sincerely thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for being such a great team. I never once dreaded walking into the station – and that says a lot about the place you work. Lastly, it’s been an honour and a privilege to work with you for all the last 26 years.”

