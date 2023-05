His Excellency, Sir David Steel, was invited to watch a Coronation Assembly by Year 1 pupils at Loreto Convent School. Held in the School Chapel, pupils told the story of King Charles’s life leading up to his Coronation.

At the end of the play His Excellency met King Charles III and Queen Camilla who presented him with a framed collage portrait of no other than King Charles III!

