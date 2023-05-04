GIBRALTAR HONOURS THE NEW KING

CONVENT

The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel together with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Commander British Forces Tom Guy reviewed the parade at Convent Place. Other dignitaries viewed the proceedings from the balcony of The Convent and the public lined the small square at Convent Place as the parade went past.

PARADE

The Ministry of Defence led on the tri-service parade with some of the military units on the Rock smartly on display including the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. This time they were joined by Gibraltar’s civilian essential services, given the importance of the occasion. Everyone did Gibraltar proud. It was a worthy moment of respect, admiration and honour of the new Sovereign King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

4-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR