Sunak raises Gibraltar treaty with Sanchez

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez discussed the Gibraltar treaty negotiations yesterday during a telephone conversation. They agreed on the importance of moving forward with and closing a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union quickly.

The two heads of Government discussed a number of other separate matters like security, immigration and the economy. In a GBC Viewpoint interview on 27 April, the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel said that the negotiations were now “to a point where the Prime Minister can get engaged. And I would not be surprised if we see Mr Sunak riding in with his sword waving very shortly indeed.”

5-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR