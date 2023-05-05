Government publishes new Environmental Governance Bill

Prior to Brexit, most of Gibraltar’s environmental law and policy derived from the EU, and EU structures and processes provided for oversight and enforcement. The recently published Environmental Governance Bill 2023 sets out the measures needed to ensure that there is no environmental governance gap now that Gibraltar has left the EU.
The Bill requires the setting of long-term, legally binding and joined-up targets tailored to Gibraltar, and it embeds consideration of environmental principles in future policy making.
