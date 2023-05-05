King Charles crowned tomorrow

Tomorrow Saturday our new King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. He will be, at 74, the oldest King to take the throne in British history. It will be a day of jubilation and of celebration for the people of the Commonwealth, of the United Kingdom and of Gibraltar.

CONSORT

The new Queen, Camilla, will be crowned too next to her husband although it will be clearer tomorrow whether the word Consort will be dropped from her title. For many years the people of Gibraltar have supported the monarchy through thick and thin, and that loyalty was always reciprocal and embodied for seven decades in the figure of Queen Elizabeth II. She was the young Queen who faced down General Franco in May 1954 when she visited the Rock against the protestations of the Spanish dictator and the regime around him.

