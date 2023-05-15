Final Midtown Building up for debate at DPC this week

by MEGAN STRINGER The final building that will complete the Midtown Development is due to be debated at the next Development and Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.

The full planning application for 16-storey ‘Building E’ was filed with the Town Planners at the end of last year, and seeks to gain approval from members.In Building E, there have been 52 apartments proposed, consisting of three one-bed apartments, 18two-bed apartments, 26 three-bed apartments and five four-bed apartments.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR