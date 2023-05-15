Thank you Mr Speaker!

The decision of House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to display the coats of arms of the Overseas Territories, including Gibraltar, in his offices at Westminster is worthy of praise and demonstrates genuine commitment.

This was one of a number of events that have taken place in London over the past fewdays which have raised the profile of the Territories.PROFILEThe Speaker’s timely announcement was made during the week when representatives of all the different Territories were meeting in London during a Joint Ministerial Council. The statement issued after that meeting demonstrated the close working relationship between both sides, andreflects the ongoing commitment of the United Kingdom to stand by its Overseas Territories.

