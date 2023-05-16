GHA announce new 5-year National Dementia Strategy

1. Dementia Coordinator appointed to lead the strategy 2. National Dementia Steering Group to coordinate implementation 3. An integrated and focused approach to strengthen services and improve quality of life

The GHA are delighted to announce a new 5-year National Dementia Strategy to facilitate an improvement in the quality of life of those living with dementia and their families and carers by strengthening existing services using an integrated and focused approach.

16-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR