Gibraltar Fishing Club competition at Detached Mole

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their sixth competition of the year, once again at the club’s main venue, the Detached Mole last weekend.

A total of 24 members took part, in what ended as an average event with a few anglers, namely, Dario Neale, Dylan Dalli and Charlie Carreras disputing the day’s top positions with the remaining anglers close behind.Following this competition, the annual league is still quite open and with eight remaining events, it is still difficult to predict a winner.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR