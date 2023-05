Six cyclists successfully complete the Pamplona Cycle Challenge, arriving in Gibraltar on Saturday 20th May.

The remarkable 9 day challenge of 1,100km journey from Pamplona to Gibraltar was to fundraise and raise awareness for the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar charities.

24-05-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR