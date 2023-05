The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia chaired the fourth meeting of the Net Zero Delivery Body at No 6 Convent Place.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Environment John Cortes and Minister for Transport Paul Balban, as well as representatives and stakeholders from across Government departments, agencies and authorities.

